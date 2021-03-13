Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of Omnicell worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $305,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 206.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 33.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL opened at $135.18 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $137.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.38, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

