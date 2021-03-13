Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Oncolytics Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $124.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.75. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $4.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 161,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

