ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Now Covered by Analysts at Edward Jones

Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OGS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.13.

OGS opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.53.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

