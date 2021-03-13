Open Platform (OPEN) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $48,154.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00049833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $389.03 or 0.00652376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00066130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025393 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00036799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

