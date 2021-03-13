Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OPNT stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

