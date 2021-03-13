Opium Hits Market Capitalization of $31.58 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Opium has a market cap of $31.58 million and approximately $678,484.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $7.59 or 0.00012683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Opium has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.67 or 0.00464060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00062874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00070183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00084886 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.94 or 0.00521338 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012470 BTC.

About Opium

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network.

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.