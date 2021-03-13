Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of GATX by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GATX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in GATX by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,592,000 after purchasing an additional 233,111 shares during the period.

Get GATX alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $223,425.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,506.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX opened at $100.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $101.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day moving average is $80.24.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GATX. Cowen increased their price target on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GATX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.