Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Generac by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Generac by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $5.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,869. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.23 and its 200 day moving average is $234.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.85.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.