Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $291.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.12. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

