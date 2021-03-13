Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Watsco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 124,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSO. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.80.

WSO traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $245.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,697. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $265.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

