Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $126.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,567. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $157.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

