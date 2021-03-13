Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 308 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

ATVI opened at $93.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

