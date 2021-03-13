Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,388 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,388 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,239,000 after acquiring an additional 687,805 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 108,674 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 42,117 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 135,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 16,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.83. 502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,478. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.94.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.