Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,933 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $110.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $110.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

