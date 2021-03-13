Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 60.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

NASDAQ FLIR traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $54.78. 2,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

