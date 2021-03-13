Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 968 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.31. 1,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,100. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.55. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $114.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.