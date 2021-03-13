Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 54,243 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 54,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,095,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,923,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,953,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNT opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNT. Bank of America began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

