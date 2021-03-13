Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.63 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 293,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 20,981 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $141.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.15 and a 200-day moving average of $123.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $141.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

