Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.81. 2,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,541. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.