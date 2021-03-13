Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in American International Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in American International Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $48.92.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

