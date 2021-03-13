Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

CBRE stock opened at $76.81 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

