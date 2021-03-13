Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,472 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in LKQ by 22,842.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after buying an additional 10,105,087 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in LKQ by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after buying an additional 4,515,207 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after buying an additional 1,283,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in LKQ by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after buying an additional 941,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,650,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after buying an additional 840,147 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.84. 3,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.91. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $43.97.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

