Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 18,815 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,815 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,396 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,076,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 159.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,227,000 after buying an additional 188,380 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $46,555,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,479,000 after acquiring an additional 166,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $250.59 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.74. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total value of $127,266.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,266.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,470 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

