Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 22,062 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,362 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 22,062 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLF traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. 184,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,723,328. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $18.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

