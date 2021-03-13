Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,527 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fastly by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $927,398.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,488,410.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,795 shares of company stock worth $18,633,243. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.44 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLY. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

