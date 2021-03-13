Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Bank of America downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Shares of BK opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $46.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

