Oppenheimer Comments on Verizon Communications Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VZ. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

VZ opened at $55.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 55,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 89,793 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,119 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 268,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,981,000 after acquiring an additional 26,886 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

