Oppenheimer Weighs in on Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03).

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

