Opus (OPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $364.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Opus has a market cap of $808,960.07 and approximately $364.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Opus has traded 307.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00050284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.12 or 0.00653802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00066198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025523 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00037436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

About Opus

OPT is a token. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

