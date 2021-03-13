Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Oracle by 31.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3,764.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after buying an additional 2,149,932 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $108,960,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $581,603,000 after buying an additional 1,496,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,000 shares of company stock worth $48,697,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.87. 73,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,153,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $196.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $73.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

