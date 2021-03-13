Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,787 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.54.

ORCL stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,697,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

