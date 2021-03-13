Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,000 shares of company stock worth $48,697,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.34. The company had a trading volume of 386,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,153,109. The stock has a market cap of $198.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.71. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

