Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $93.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $82.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.54.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The company has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,000 shares of company stock worth $48,697,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,255,363,000 after buying an additional 212,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $901,401,000 after purchasing an additional 540,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

