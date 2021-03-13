Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) & Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Head to Head Analysis

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Organovo and Translate Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 0 0 0 N/A Translate Bio 0 0 8 0 3.00

Translate Bio has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.89%. Given Translate Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Translate Bio is more favorable than Organovo.

Volatility and Risk

Organovo has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Translate Bio has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Organovo and Translate Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $2.20 million 38.46 -$18.71 million N/A N/A Translate Bio $7.80 million 232.19 -$113.29 million ($1.84) -13.09

Organovo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Translate Bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.7% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Translate Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Organovo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Translate Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and Translate Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo N/A -71.01% -67.22% Translate Bio -70.38% -27.54% -12.82%

Summary

Translate Bio beats Organovo on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat end-stage liver, life-threatening, and orphan diseases; and NovoTissues liver product using cells from a liver donor and cells from an umbilical cord donor. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

