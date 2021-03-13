Origin Asset Management LLP Acquires 1,346 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Origin Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEIS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 50.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 58,926 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.35. 141,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,137. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.22 and its 200 day moving average is $89.88. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

