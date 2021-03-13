Origin Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 406,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,793,000. Baidu comprises approximately 8.3% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Origin Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Baidu as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 1,449.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 889,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,308,000 after buying an additional 831,943 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,309,000 after acquiring an additional 768,315 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,574,000 after acquiring an additional 725,649 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $147,060,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $122,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $8.13 on Friday, reaching $264.25. 6,225,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,203,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.12.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.53.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

