Origin Asset Management LLP Takes $2.85 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000. Discover Financial Services accounts for 0.3% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock remained flat at $$102.27 during trading hours on Friday. 2,071,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

