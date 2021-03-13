Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $24.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 3,596 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $64,799.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,026.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. purchased 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $25,835.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,321.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,596 shares of company stock valued at $101,380. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. FMR LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after buying an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 29,263 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.