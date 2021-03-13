OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

KIDS stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.29 million, a PE ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $46.63. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $57.42.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $173,212.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,322.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $368,772.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,436 shares of company stock worth $2,762,620. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 585.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.