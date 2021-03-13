Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Oshkosh reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

NYSE OSK opened at $115.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.65. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In related news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,562 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,632,000 after purchasing an additional 383,149 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,340,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $69,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

