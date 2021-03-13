Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Oshkosh worth $16,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $43,545,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Shares of OSK opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $120.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.65.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

