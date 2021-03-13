Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 303.2% from the February 11th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTSKY traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $21.09. 29,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,008. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

