Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the February 11th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $2.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 million, a P/E ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.92. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.51% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

