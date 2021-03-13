OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised OZ Minerals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of OZMLF stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. OZ Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

OZ Minerals Company Profile

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.