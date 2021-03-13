PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

