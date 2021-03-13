PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

PD has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.58.

PD opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 18,333 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $843,134.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 7,499 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $337,604.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 732,811 shares of company stock worth $33,716,032. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

