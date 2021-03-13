Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after purchasing an additional 785,327 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,070,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,907,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,128,000 after purchasing an additional 194,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $62.93 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.18.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

