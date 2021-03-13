Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Credicorp by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 44,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 674,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,018 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,759,000 after purchasing an additional 141,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

BAP opened at $151.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $174.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.45 and a 200 day moving average of $144.16.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Santander upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

