Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

WPC opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.048 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

