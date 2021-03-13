Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 298,904 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,156,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,102,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,041,000 after buying an additional 89,663 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

NYSE PNM opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 60.65%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

